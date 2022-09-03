ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $10,501.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,796.09 or 0.99975033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00237185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00154250 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00244615 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00055972 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00062949 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004226 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.