Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $60.48. 846,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. Regency Centers has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

