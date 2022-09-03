Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of REG stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $60.48. 846,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. Regency Centers has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
