Renasant Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Renasant Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.0 %

BLK opened at $658.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $661.29 and its 200 day moving average is $675.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

