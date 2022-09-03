Renasant Bank Purchases 1,342 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Renasant Bank raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,861 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34,343.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 192,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

