Renasant Bank Sells 62 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after acquiring an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232,904 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average is $198.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

