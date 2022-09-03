Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Renault Price Performance

RNO opened at €29.37 ($29.97) on Tuesday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($102.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.71.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

