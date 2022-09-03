Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Hits $129.42 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Render Token has a market cap of $129.42 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is render.x.io.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.Telegram | Reddit | Medium | FacebookWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

