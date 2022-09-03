Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $838.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 146.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 798.3% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

