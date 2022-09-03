Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.00

Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.32), with a volume of 1208090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.27).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Residential Secure Income to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Residential Secure Income Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.94. The company has a market cap of £206.46 million and a PE ratio of 1,211.11.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

(Get Rating)

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.