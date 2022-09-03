ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

RWLK stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.55. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,038.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,178 shares of company stock worth $48,464. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 402,225 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

