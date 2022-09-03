ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 0.6 %

RWLK stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.55. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,038.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,178 shares of company stock worth $48,464. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 402,225 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.