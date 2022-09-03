Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 867 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Marriott International worth $84,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $154.23 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.19 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

