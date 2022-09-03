Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,606 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $71,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

