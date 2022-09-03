Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 129,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $78,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 181,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 963,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 286,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Amphenol stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.