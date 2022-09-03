Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MSCI were worth $64,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $451.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.54. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

