Rhumbline Advisers Has $69.43 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Allstate worth $69,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $121.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $128.19. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

