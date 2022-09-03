Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,997 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Ecolab worth $76,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,507,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 792.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 596,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,356,000 after purchasing an additional 529,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

