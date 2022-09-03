Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 9.1 %

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,853,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile



Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

