Rosenbaum Jay D. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.13. 8,673,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,255,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

