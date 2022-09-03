Rosenbaum Jay D. Purchases 200 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 1.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,856 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.70. 1,244,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

