Rosenbaum Jay D. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $2,292,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $137.16. 7,077,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,659,093. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

