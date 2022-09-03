Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 525 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP.B. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.07) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The stock has a market cap of £35.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.50. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 197 ($2.38).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

