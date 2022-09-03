Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target to €36.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Fraport Price Performance

FPRUY opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Fraport has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $39.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

