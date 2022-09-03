Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $125.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 189.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $679,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

