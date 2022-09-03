Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Shares Down 0.3%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

