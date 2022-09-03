Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

RMT stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

