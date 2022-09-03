Rune Market Cap Reaches $675,904.06 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 92.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Rune has a market cap of $675,904.06 and $35.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for $50.00 or 0.00252337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 91.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00474662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

