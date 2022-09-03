Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.39 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 113.80 ($1.38). Approximately 250,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 539,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.80 ($1.36).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 195 ($2.36).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £284.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,896.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). Also, insider Andrew D. Pomfret purchased 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £97,650 ($117,991.78).

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.