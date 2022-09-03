Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFRY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €134.00 ($136.73) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Safran Stock Performance

SAFRY stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Safran has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

