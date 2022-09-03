Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.5% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 45,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,392 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.87 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.25 and its 200 day moving average is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

