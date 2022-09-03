Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €148.96 ($152.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of €138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €149.31. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12 month high of €208.35 ($212.60).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

