Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.13.

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Saputo has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

