Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.88 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Barclays raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

