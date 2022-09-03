Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Secured Income Fund Stock Performance
LON:SSIF opened at GBX 12.75 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. Secured Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.90 ($0.36). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.79.
About Secured Income Fund
