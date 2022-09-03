SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SecureWorks updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $864.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 33,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $311,944.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,131.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Articles

