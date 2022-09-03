SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCWX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 133,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,628. The company has a market capitalization of $864.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 395,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

