Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.92.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
