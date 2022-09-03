Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,347,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

