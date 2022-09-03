Shelton Capital Management Buys 1,954 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 674,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,654,000 after buying an additional 173,749 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 890,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after buying an additional 46,170 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.