Shelton Capital Management Buys 9,988 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1,678.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $17,839,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $272.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.83 and a 200-day moving average of $279.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

