Shelton Capital Management Increases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 940,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 279,051 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

