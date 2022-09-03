Shelton Capital Management Purchases 12,000 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 790.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $224.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

