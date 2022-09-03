Shelton Capital Management Purchases 1,472 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average is $124.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

