Shelton Capital Management Purchases 4,000 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.25 and a 200-day moving average of $251.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

