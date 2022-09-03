Sio Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 692,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Ardelyx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,384,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ardelyx news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $47,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,330.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,950 shares of company stock valued at $180,591. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 19,100,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARDX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

