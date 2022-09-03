Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.49) EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,193,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,555. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $431,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.