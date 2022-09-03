Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.87

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and traded as low as $16.52. Smiths Group shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 26,221 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Smiths Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

