Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Trading 15% Higher

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $85.25. 3,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 1,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

Solvay Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00.

Solvay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.