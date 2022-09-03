Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $210,225.00

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Somnium Space Cubes has a total market capitalization of $20.42 million and approximately $210,225.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Somnium Space Cubes has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Somnium Space Cubes Profile

Somnium Space Cubes (CRYPTO:CUBE) is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is “AUTO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CUBE” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Somnium Space Cubes directly using US dollars.

