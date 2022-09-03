SonoCoin Hits One Day Volume of $43,704.00 (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $678,052.52 and approximately $43,704.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00792202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015517 BTC.
About SonoCoin
SonoCoin’s total supply is 117,465,404 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
SonoCoin Coin Trading
