Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Trading Up 29.3% This Week

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be bought for approximately $190.59 or 0.00961037 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $144,658.08 and approximately $31,883.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00784801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading

