SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSRM. TD Securities boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

SSRM opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $86,454.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,542.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,670 shares of company stock worth $866,852 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 159,470 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 426,987 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 178.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

